On Tuesday, February 28, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church (Huff Street) in Winona, the Sons of Norway-Winona will gather to discover the wonder of cross-country skiing in the Wisconsin Birkebeiner ski race. Greta Bernatz Poser, a Winona native who has skied in the Birkebeiner multiple times, will be the presenter. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Nordic Valentine waffle treats, hot off the griddle.
The Birkebeiner is a cross-country ski event held each winter in both Norway and the USA and draws thousands of participants, including dozens of skiers from Winona. The 30-plus mile ski event honors a historical feat that occurred in Norway in 1206. Soldiers, called Birkebeiners, due to the birch-bark they wore on their legs, skied baby Prince Haakon (later to become the King of Norway) across the mountains to save him from danger. Birkie Fever infects many now, as the legend gave birth to this ski event in Wisconsin. Both elite athletes and Olympic skiers as well as "average citizen" skiers are involved in the Wisconsin event, and come from many miles and many different countries around the world to participate. As you might imagine, the event requires hundreds of volunteers and guidance in complex logistics to make it work.
All are welcome for valentine waffle treats and this extraordinary program on the Wisconsin Birkebeiner on Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. A good time will be had by all!
