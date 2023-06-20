Sons of Norway Nor-Win Lodge will sip their coffee around a bonfire in Cedar Valley at their June meeting. In celebration of the longest day of the year (and shortest night), they will gather in an ancient Nordic tradition.
Their pagan ancestors lit bonfires and whooped it up on the solstice to drive away the evil spirits. As Christianity came to Scandinavia, Midsummer morphed into St. John's Eve, and the good saint's feast day included not only all night bonfires, but food, games, and dancing.
Winona's Sons and Daughters of Norway will meet at Cedar Valley Lutheran Church for games and bring-your-own basket supper on Tuesday evening, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your supper basket, a lawn chair, jacket, and mosquito repellant. Coffee will be provided.
Cars will be leaving the Central Lutheran Church parking lot at 5 p.m. and heading to Cedar Valley.
