Where did all these Norwegians come from? Norway, of course! On July 4, 1825, a group of immigrants seeking religious freedom left Norway for America. Their sloop, “The Restoration,” took 98 days to get them to New York. These were the first known as the “Sloopers,” followed by thousands over the next century. Dale Goodman, of Vesterheim, the National Norwegian/American Museum in Decorah, Iowa, will supply details to the Sons of Norway on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church. Guests are welcome. Following the program, refreshments will be served.
