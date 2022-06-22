On Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m., the Sons of Norway of Winona will mark midsummer with a picnic at Cedar Valley Lutheran Church grounds. The event will be “BYOB,” with each family invited to “bring your own basket.” Due to these COVID times, we will bring our own food, and share a summer outdoor setting. Coffee and cold drinks will be provided. During the time together there will be a campfire and games as well as the opportunity to have a tour of both the Cedar Valley Lutheran Church and cemetery, which are part of the history of the Winona area. The tours will be led by Anah Munson, well-versed in the Cedar Valley Lutheran history. If you would like to carpool be at the Central Lutheran Church parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Velkommen for summer fun.
