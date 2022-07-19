The Winona Sons of Norway’s July meeting will be Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. This month’s program will take an unusual turn in direction. Last month, Anah Munson traced the immigration of Norwegians into Cedar Valley. This month, the program director, Sylvia Pescenye, will challenge all of us to be a part of the program. This should be fun and informative. The following is the plan for the program.
The July 26 Sons of Norway program is yours! Remember kindergarten? You bring the subject of interest and get to tell the class about it.
Here’s the deal. Every one of you has something that reminds you of Norway, of your link to the Old Country: Grandma’s lefse recipe, a photo of the home farm, a homemade tool, a map or postcard, the crocheted edge of a pillowcase, or a pocket hymnal in old time script. Make a list of what you have. Then choose one item to bring and tell about to your friends in the lodge. (We will do this again and again.)
In sharing our stories, we hope to strengthen our cultural ties with each other, here and now, in this community.
Not a drop of Norwegian blood in you? Don’t let that stop you! What draws your heart to Norway? Sardines? Bring a tin and tell.
We meet the fourth Tuesday of each month in Central Lutheran Church’s Grace Hall at 7 p.m. National anthems are first; coffee hour is last. Welkommen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.