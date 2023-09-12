At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, the Sons of Norway of Winona will gather to share an array of memories and artifacts that connect the members to Norwegian culture and history. Solje jewelry, a tin of sardines, family treasures of rosemaling design or letters from relatives that required translation may come to mind. Make a list of what ideas you may have, choose one, and come join in show and tell as we share history, laughter, Scandinavian charm and family favorites.
Come to Grace Hall at Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street in Winona to experience the fun of show and tell you remember from kindergarten. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and as always will end with a good cup of coffee.
