Bernice Sonsalla (second from left) celebrated her 105th birthday during the December birthday party at Benedictine Saint Anne in Winona. Helping her in the celebration Assistant Executive Director Tessa Marks (left), Executive Director Carol Ehlinger (center right) and Winona Mayor Scott Sherman (right).
