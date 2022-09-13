First Congregational Church of Winona (161 West Broadway) will once again be hosting the free community lunch Soup-er Thursday beginning on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Doors are opened at 11 a.m., and the meal is served 12-1 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, Soup-er Thursday will be a weekly meal. Please use the door under the canopy on Johnson Street. Everyone is welcome.
Latest News
- Winona nonprofit funds teen mental health initiative
- Trempealeau breaks ground on new bike park
- Updated COVID-19 boosters available at Winona Health
- USDA grant funds Altura ambulance
- HVMHC recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Winona October 1
- WDUA cancels 2022 Winona Dakota Gathering
- Winona Lions Clubs host Party in the Park Sept. 17
Most Popular
Articles
- Two seriously hurt in Hwy. 43 crash
- Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
- Police blotter
- Left turns restricted in Mankato Ave. construction zone through Oct.
- Man arrested for stealing heavy machinery
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
- Ideas for Winona's future focus on housing, suggest revisiting bluff, 30% rules
- County Board aims for tax hike in ‘the teens’
- Big Muddy fires up BBQ battle
- Czaplewski, Theodore John
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.