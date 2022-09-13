First Congregational Church of Winona (161 West Broadway) will once again be hosting the free community lunch Soup-er Thursday beginning on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Doors are opened at 11 a.m., and the meal is served 12-1 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, Soup-er Thursday will be a weekly meal.  Please use the door under the canopy on Johnson Street.  Everyone is welcome.