The intersection of Seventh Street and South Baker Street in Winona will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, for railroad soil borings. During this time, no traffic will be able to travel through this intersection. All work is anticipated to be completed before the end of the day.
