MSC SE Habitat House 52

Students from the Minnesota State College Southeast construction technology program pose in front of 169 North Baker Street in Winona, a house they built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. This partnership allows students to get real-world experience while also furthering Habitat's mission of affordable housing here in Winona County. Pictured, from left are Nicolas Speltz, Instructor Jamie Schell, Miles Larson, Andrew Ubl, Joseph Costello, Ryan Kelly, Cale Anderson, Sawyer Johnson, Clarissa Olsen, Ethen Infield, and instructor Jonathan Powell. Not pictured are Matthew Jensen, Jake Miller, Cassie Meech, Alex Garrett, and Samuel Forney.