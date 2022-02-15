ALR Rider Of The Year

Photo by Helen Marsolek

 

From left Brian Dulas, Jo Johnson, Roger Spalding, Brian Tomashek, President Celeste Hemmelman, Tom Schmidt, Bob Wittenberg, and Russell Marsolek celebrate Spalding’s award.

The American Legion Rider of the Year Award is an honor to recognize the Legion Rider who has made significant service contributions to the American Legion, veterans, and their community. The nominee must be a member in good standing of a Minnesota American Legion Post and the American Legion Riders chapter. The Winona American Legion Rider of the Year for 2021 is Roger Spalding. Roger was awarded this honor on February 11, 2022, by President Celeste Hemmelman. 