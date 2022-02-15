The American Legion Rider of the Year Award is an honor to recognize the Legion Rider who has made significant service contributions to the American Legion, veterans, and their community. The nominee must be a member in good standing of a Minnesota American Legion Post and the American Legion Riders chapter. The Winona American Legion Rider of the Year for 2021 is Roger Spalding. Roger was awarded this honor on February 11, 2022, by President Celeste Hemmelman.
