Spanish interpreter Nicholas (Nick) Moon has joined Winona Health to enhance accessibility to health care services for Spanish-speaking people of all ages.
“We’ve always provided interpreter services for our families whose primary language isn’t English. Adding this position expands our capabilities to serve our Spanish-speaking families,” said Amanda Ciszak, director of primary care services at Winona Health.
“Many people call this area home, but, partially because of language barriers, not all of them have the same access to services like health care,” said Moon. “I’m looking forward to helping Winona Health bridge that gap for their patients.”
Moon noted that he was excited when he learned of this new opportunity to use his Spanish-speaking skills. “I’ve heard good things about Winona Health from friends and family members who work here, and I’ve also been happy with the health care I’ve received here. So I’m confident I’m joining a great organization.”
Moon has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Winona State University. Prior to college, he graduated from Central Cities Health Institute, a rigorous charter school focused on health care, where he developed a base knowledge of medical practices and professions. He also studied abroad through Rotary International and spent about 10 months in Salvador, Brazil. His interest in the Spanish language began during a junior high trip to Mexico with his Spanish class.
In his free time, Moon is involved in the Rotary Club of Winona and has helped with Feed My Starving Children and the Ride the Ridges event to support Rotary projects.
He enjoys being outdoors, fishing, and canoeing. He also plays Magic: The Gathering, which he describes as a turn-based tabletop card game that requires a lot of creativity. He and his wife, Amber, are expecting their first child later this summer.
Those who would like a Spanish interpreter can request one when they schedule their appointment, or they can contact Nick Moon at 507-457-7740.
For more information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.
