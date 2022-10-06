Rachel Evangelisto

Submitted photo

 

Miss Minnesota and former Miss Winona Rachel Evangelisto will be at the Winhawks football game on October 19, ahead of her bid to win the Miss America pageant.

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is sponsoring a special appearance of Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto, on Wednesday, October 19, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Paul Giel Field, during the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) varsity football game. Rachel was Miss Winona prior to being crowned Miss Minnesota and is headed to the Miss America pageant. She will be tabling with ASAP to share her passion, inspire more young leaders, take photos, and give away prizes. In addition, Miss Winona 2022, Mikaela Mohr, will also be present to sing the national anthem. 