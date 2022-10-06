The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is sponsoring a special appearance of Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto, on Wednesday, October 19, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Paul Giel Field, during the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) varsity football game. Rachel was Miss Winona prior to being crowned Miss Minnesota and is headed to the Miss America pageant. She will be tabling with ASAP to share her passion, inspire more young leaders, take photos, and give away prizes. In addition, Miss Winona 2022, Mikaela Mohr, will also be present to sing the national anthem.
Latest News
- WAPS Board to hear HVAC options
- WSU's Senior U offers Election 2022 course
- Winona County Old Settlers reunite for picnic
- Saint Mary’s invites businesses to career fair Oct. 26
- Scheevel installed as Kiwanis Sunrisers president
- Lewiston Chamber hosts L-A School Board candidates
- Winona State offers free applications this month
- Winona’s Sublett honored in MN 50 Over 50 list
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
- Winona man charged with felony domestic assault
- Police Blotter
- WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
- Motorcyclist seriously hurt, driver ticketed in crash
- Police: Man pulled gun over dog-walking dispute
- Meyer’s version of integrity
- Police blotter
- Mankato Ave. closed overnight at Sarnia tonight
- Winona to identify new sites for police-fire station
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.