Summer in Minnesota means families are once again hitting the road for vacations and weekend fun. While many Minnesotans drive smart, too many are still driving too fast. Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal traffic crashes during the 100 deadliest days last summer (Memorial Day to Labor Day). To remind motorists to slow down and drive safely, law enforcement partners will be participating in a statewide extra enforcement and awareness campaign from July 1-31.
Winona County law enforcement agencies are joining police officers, sheriff’s deputies and troopers from across the state to look for speeders endangering not only their own lives but the lives of others starting July 1 through the end of the month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the campaign. DPS-OTS provides federal overtime funding for law enforcement officers to conduct increased patrols.
“The warm summer weather and roads that are clear of winter hazards make it easy to want to drive faster in hopes of getting to your destination sooner, but it’s a dangerous decision,” said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. “When speeds go up, so does the likelihood of fatal crashes and serious injuries. Law enforcement in Winona County will be actively looking for drivers who are excessively speeding, putting lives in danger and breaking the law. Minnesotans can help others get home safely by driving smart and obeying the speed limit.”
You speed, you crash
While getting a ticket may be a primary concern when exceeding the speed limit, drivers should worry about far more dangerous consequences:
•In 2021, 166 motorists died in speed-related crashes (preliminary), the most since 2003 (195).
•During the 100 deadliest days in the past five years (2017-2021), preliminary numbers show that 196 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes.
•Speed contributed to an average of 82 deaths per year from 2012-16, but an average of 113 deaths per year from 2017-21.
Through June 12, preliminary numbers show speed-related deaths are 42 percent less than at this time last year, but 11 percent more than in 2020, and 68 percent more than in 2019.
•42 deaths in first half of 2022 year-to-date
•72 deaths in first half of 2021
•38 deaths in first half of 2020
•25 deaths in first half of 2019
•46 deaths in first half of 2018
•39 deaths in first half of 2017
The 488 traffic fatalities in 2021 (preliminary) are the most since 2007 (510), with speed contributing to 34 percent of those fatalities. The Minnesota State Patrol cited 35,428 motorists for speeding through June 3 of this year with 501 tickets written for speeds of 100 mph or more.
Reduce speed, reduce chance of a crash.
•Gives the driver more vehicle control.
•Allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations.
•Decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.
Give yourself room
•Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles.
•It takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.