Winona County-based nonprofit Ready Set School is hosting its first spelling bee competition, and teams of all ages are invited to register for a chance to out-spell the rest of the community and take home local prizes.
Plan to attend the Ready Set School Spelling Bee Competition on Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten in downtown Winona. Teams of up to four can compete for just $20, paid by cash or check on the day of the event, with all proceeds assisting Winona County K-12 families in purchasing school supplies and clothing.
Both Peter's Biergarten and Blooming Grounds Coffee House are generously donating a portion of their proceeds from the day to Ready Set School; community members are encouraged to drop by and support these fantastic local businesses on July 23.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for families and friends to enter into some well-intentioned competition and help fellow community members at the same time,” said Director of Ready Set School Mandi Olson.
Ready Set School is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all Winona County children have the necessary school supplies and/or clothing for school. Ready Set School is funded by private, public, and business donations, and all funds raised go directly to area families to purchase school supplies and clothing. Ready Set School will distribute $60 vouchers to each qualifying local student in 2023, totaling more than $62,000 in assistance.
Visit readysetschoolwinona.org or the Ready Set School Spelling Bee Facebook Event Page to register your team today.
