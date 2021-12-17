The Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense (DOD) office, announced that Ms. Lindsay Spitzer of Bluff View Bank in Galesville was honored on December 6 with a Patriot Award in recognition of her extraordinary support of her employee, Chief Warrant Officer Steven Kopp, serving in the Army National Guard.
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who, like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Scott Legwold, Wisconsin ESGR state chair.
Ms. Spitzer was nominated for being highly supportive of the Army National Guard by Chief Warrant Officer Steven Kopp. Kopp also serves as information technology officer at the bank. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s guard and reserve units. Chief Kopp said of Ms. Spitzer, “Lindsay always allows me the time off I need for drills and fulfilling my flight time requirements. I never have to reschedule flights. She is truly a great supervisor when it comes to allowing for my National Guard requirements and working around the schedule.”
ESGR, a DOD office, seeks to foster a culture in which all employees support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employer’s principal advocate within DOD. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of guardsmen and reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.
