Local donors made this Christmas one to remember for over 50 children and teens whose families are involved in the Winona Little Warriors Drumline. Just before Christmas, nearly every surface in drum line leaders Tara and Andre Bailey’s home — chairs, couches, tables, the floor — was covered in gifts waiting to be distributed to the kids.
In its third year, the Little Warriors Christmas Sponsorship benefits local youth in the drum line and their siblings. This year, nearly 40 donors contributed, buying gifts for the kids. Tara and Andre Bailey said they were overflowing with sponsors and so touched by the response they received. “This is what community coming together looks like,” Tara said. “It’s different cultures coming together; it’s different ages coming together. It’s so awesome.”
Tara said she and Andre started the program partly based on their own experience. “I’ve been that mom where you’re waiting in the freezing cold for two tickets to come back and get two toys,” Tara said. “So many places, people have to go through so much red tape just to get a little help.”
Without the program, these families would not be able to afford to give their kids the same kind of Christmas. “This year, there are going to be tears shed,” Tara said. “The abundance they are about to be blessed with is overwhelming.” She added, “The kids are ecstatic. The parents are always grateful, so grateful.” She added, “Sometimes you really need somebody to show a good gesture of kindness that will propel you forward to your next step in life.”
Supporters of the Little Warriors Christmas Sponsorship include Tedd and Tracy Morgan, Heather and Andy Millis, Amy Kostner, Ashley and Joshua Carlson, Becky Wisted, Holly Lecheler, Mindy Johnson, Michelle Alexander, Mandy and Kerry Jonsgaard, Margaret and Steve Schild, Pat Mutter, Jennifer Kendall, Tina Scharmach, Susan Tapp, Katrina Vedell, Jovy Rockey, Karen Mueller, Melody Hermann, Celeste Liesch, Dave Jensen of Farmers Insurance, Latonia Schmidt of WNB Financial, as well as Angie Bacon-Burke, Jason Hubbard, and Aaron Perleberg of Keller Williams Real Estate; Dani Holtzclaw, Joy Boldt, and Katrice Sisson of Winona Health; Tracy Hale and friends, Tracy Rahim and friends, and Jessica Kauphusman of Winona State University; and Matt and Abbie Loos and Andy Loos of Loos Bros. Properties.
In the Winona Little Warriors Drumline, youth ages 7-16 practice and perform at Winona-area events, turning heads with their funky rhythms everywhere from parades to basketball games. “They’ve gotten so good!” Andre said. For more information, visit Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.