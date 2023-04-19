The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka will be hosting their Spring Craft, Art, and Gift Show on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in the school gym at 602 East Fifth Street in Winona. Come shop with our many vendors. Lunch will be available.
