St. Charles businesses are supporting kids and back-to-school needs by hosting events to benefit Ready Set School (RSS) in the month of May.
On Tuesday, May 16, Cabin Coffee will host Ready Set Cabin Coffee, and 10% of sales all day will go to RSS.
On Tuesday, May 23, Good Sport Bar and Grill will host Ready Set Good Sport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with 15% of food sales only going to RSS.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised by these fundraisers will go directly to the qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and clothing. This program supported 135 children from St. Charles with $70 vouchers each in 2022.
