St. Charles Class of '49 in 2023

Pictured from left are Donna (Campbell) Wirt, Teresa (Moriarty) Stokes, Curt Connaughty, and MaryJane (Ellsworth) Sobeck.

The St. Charles Class of ‘49 held its 74th Class Reunion at the Golden Harvest Restaurant in Utica on August 4. Curt Connaughty, Junior and Senior Class president, with the help of Teresa Stokes, pulled together a fun celebration with their classmates. A lot of laughs and memories were shared about their school days and the shenanigans that happened outside the school. Those that passed away or couldn't attend were remembered as they perused the yearbook together. Plans are already underway for their 75th reunion in 2024.