Riley Ward, of rural St. Charles, is one of 10 finalists to become the next state dairy princess, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, at the Minnesota State Fair later this month. These young leaders help recognize the dairy community’s important contribution to Minnesota. During her year-long reign, Princess Kay serves as a goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers. She helps bring dairy to life for consumers and engages with the public about dairy’s nutritional stories and farmers’ commitment to environmental stewardship.
Riley Ward is the daughter of Randy and Minnie Ward. This fall she will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she will be studying economics. Riley grew up on her family’s custom-heifer-raising facility where they raise day-old calves until they are five months old. Their farm is constantly evolving and improving animal care, going from automatic feeders to a milk taxi, and then building a new barn that bests supports new automatic feeding systems. Aside from farming, Riley enjoys reading, sewing, and hiking. Her favorite way to advocate for the dairy industry is interacting with consumers. For example, she loves educating about the connection between athletes and chocolate milk, youth and ice cream, and adults with the benefits of consuming dairy products.
The coronation ceremony for the new Princess Kay starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the State Fair Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage (1302 Cooper Street, Falcon Heights, Minn.).
Beginning Thursday, August 24, the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way and each of the nine Princess Kay finalists will have their likenesses carved in butter. Princess Kay’s likeness will be carved over two days, on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25, with one of the nine finalists’ likenesses carved each day of the fair through Sunday, September 3, from approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dairy Building (1694 Judson Avenue). Princess Kay and the finalists will share their dairy stories and answer questions from the crowd as they sit for resident butter sculptor and Minnesota resident Gerry Kulzer as he creates their sculptures inside the 40-degree, rotating sculpting booth.
Princess Kay and finalists will also appear in Midwest Dairy’s educational area across from the butter sculptures, bringing dairy to life with fairgoers by sharing stories and answering questions about farmers’ commitment to sustainability, animal care and providing nutritious products to help feed the world.
Fairgoers can follow the Princess Kay coronation live on her Facebook page and also see regular butter sculpture updates there and on Instagram.
