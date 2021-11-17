At 8:48 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 a 23-year-old St. Charles man was taken to a local hospital by helicopter for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash. The man was going north on Highway 74 near mile marker 30 when he reportedly went over the centerline and rolled in a ditch. According to the report, he was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and it is not known if alcohol was involved. 