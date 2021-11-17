At 8:48 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 a 23-year-old St. Charles man was taken to a local hospital by helicopter for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash. The man was going north on Highway 74 near mile marker 30 when he reportedly went over the centerline and rolled in a ditch. According to the report, he was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and it is not known if alcohol was involved.
Latest News
- None hurt in garage fire Tues. night
- Winona man charged with unintentional murder in alleged stabbing
- Winona cuts ART, more staff from budget
- Seeking solutions to sub shortage
- Citizens weigh in on WAPS’ new student coaches
- Winona COVID cases hit 2021 high
- Sheriff’s dept. deploys body cams
- Streng, Duane J.
Most Popular
Articles
- Railroad merger to increase train traffic in Winona
- Winona man charged with unintentional murder in alleged stabbing
- Packer Perspective: Arrogant narcissist
- I choose to identify
- Winona woman convicted of stealing $115K from school
- Police Blotter
- Where will Winona cut another $590,000?
- No public hearing for Daley Farm redo
- Jail work delayed; county seeks sales tax
- Daley Farm to subject county to literacy test
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.