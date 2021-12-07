St. Charles Catholic Daughters is sponsoring their 23rd annual Sweet Treat sale on Saturday, December 11, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. or until gone at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles. Christmas cookies, candies, and fancy bars will be available for $7 per pound. Decrease your holiday stress by allowing us to do your holiday baking for you.
