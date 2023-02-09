Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, in partnership with Resolve Through Sharing, is offering a six-week bereavement support group in Wabasha for anyone over the age of 18 who has experienced the death of an adult loved one.
A bereavement group can offer support and provide education on ways to cope and grow through grief. It is designed to bring individuals together to share thoughts, experiences, and feelings regarding their loss. Gundersen St. Elizabeth's offers this grief support group, which meets weekly and is led by a team of highly qualified and experienced bereavement facilitators. Structured meetings will also offer materials that participants can take with them. There is no cost to attend.
The bereavement support group will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday evenings, March 6 to April 10, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, 1200 Grant Boulevard West, in Wabasha. Attendance at every session is highly recommended. Participants should be at least three months into their grief journey.
Registration is required, as group size is limited. If you or a loved one can benefit, please register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/XTW3HXS, or contact Cathy Burt at 218-760-1355.
Participants and facilitators will be masked and follow current infection prevention guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.