When the Reads Landing School was in session, there was a tradition of the students posing on the steps for a school picture. The Wabasha St. Felix Catholic School sixth graders, taught by Miss Abigail Hall carried on the tradition. May 10, 2023, was a regular class day for the students at the Wabasha County Historical Reads Landing School Museum. In addition to regular studies, the students explored the museum, Agricultural Heritage Building, engaged in an artifact scavenger hunt, played musical selections on the piano, original to the school, enjoyed recess playing vintage games and escaped convict from the Zumbro Falls Jail.
The Reads Landing School Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. through October 8. It offers a time to step back into the past and experience Minneosta’s oldest schoolhouse.
Visit www.wabashacountyhistory.org and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
