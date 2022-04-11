A capacity crowd was on hand Sunday for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of St. John's Lutheran school in Nodine. Guest pastor Peter Unnasch was a 1977 graduate of the Christian day school.
In 1971, the church council decided to purchase the Nodine Public School from the school district when all the rural schools were consolidated and the school was sold at auction. With God's blessing there was only one bid. The school board chairman dropped the gavel and accepted our bid. The church was on the way to opening an official Christian day school.
Two teachers were called to serve from Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Mr. David Nell and Miss Judith Free were hired to start the 1-8th grade in the two-room school building.
In the following years a new school was built behind the existing church, and later an addition of a gym and two more classrooms were added.
Through the 50 years, many teachers, pastors, and principals have been called to serve the students. Today there are six teachers, teaching pre-K through eighth grade with after-school care also.
Sunday the gym was full of generations of families, some of whom are now grandparents, with three generations of past and present students in attendance.
We are thankful for the drive and dedication of a Lutheran congregation, who with the Grace of God has made this possible.
The current staff serving are: Principal Mark Kutz, Brad Hengeveld, Sandy Brauer, Jennifer Zenke, Kathy Miller (former student), and Nicole Buege.
For information about the school, visit stjohnsnodine.org.
