On behalf of St. John’s Dorcas members of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Lewiston, Linda Ballard and Joye Hall presented Matt Essig, Lewiston EMT director, with a donation to the Lewiston Ambulance and Lewiston Fire Department from proceeds of Fall Fest. Thank you to all the members of both groups serving our community.
Latest News
- Wabasha celebrates its hometown heroes: first responders
- Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
- St. John’s members support Lewiston EMS, Fire
- Wis. launches free telehealth service for COVID treatment
- MiEnergy members donate $6K to Rushford, Ridgeway causes
- MnDNR issues burning restrictions
- Winona Outdoor Collaborative to join Give to the Max Day
- COVID bivalent booster vaccine clinic Nov. 12
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.