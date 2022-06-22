From: Rick Betsinger, St. Luke’s Church Council president
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Pickwick recently celebrated Shirley Kauphusman’s 70th anniversary of being the organist at our church. Below is a little talk that I gave at the end of the service as we presented Shirley with some gifts.
What can I say to try and capture Shirley’s 70 years of service here at St. Luke’s? How can mere words convey 70 years?
What I came up with is to talk about 70 years from three perspectives: one, the world and the USA; two, St. Luke’s here in Pickwick; and three, Shirley’s life.
Let’s go back to 1952: King George VI is reigning over the British Empire. Winston Churchill becomes Prime Minister for the second time. The Korean War has been raging for almost two years. Harry Truman is in the White House, with Dwight Eisenhower running to succeed him as president. Since then, we have seen Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden – and here at St. Luke’s, we still have Shirley!
Here at St. Luke’s in 1952 we had been in existence as a congregation for 15 years. Since then: We have had celebrations for our 25th, 50th and 75th anniversaries. The Lord has blessed us as we have added onto the church multiple times, purchased some of the property around us and built a parsonage. The church had only minor damage in the Pickwick Flood, and the church has been Been served by Pastors Koepsell, Klumb, Werre, Beckendorf, Reidiger and Nelson – and Shirley is still our organist!
And now Shirley: As a young lady she started playing the organ here at St. Luke’s 70 years ago. Since then she has been married and raised a family, and here they are taking up the first six rows in the front of the church to be with Shirley today. As I look out here today, I see some of the members of the different musical groups that Shirley has played with over the years. I know all of us have seen these groups playing at Pickwick Mill Days with Shirley right there with them. Shirley’s love of music is truly inspiring, but even more inspiring is her devotion to using music to worship the Lord here for 70 years!
I have done some really rough calculations on the number of services that Shirley has played for, not even counting the weddings and funerals she has served at. I estimate that Shirley has played for roughly 4,360 worship services, counting regular services, Lenten services, and Thanksgiving and Christmas services. That is dedication, shows a servant’s heart and a deep love for God!
And I want you to know that this is not Shirley’s retirement! We want Shirley to play here as long as she wants!
On behalf of St. Luke’s I’d like to thank everyone for joining us for this celebration today. God bless you all.
Shirley, from the bottom of all of our hearts, thank you for 70 faithful years of service!
