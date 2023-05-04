On Sunday, June 11, 2023, St. Martin’s Church will host its 32nd annual Strawberry Fest in Sinclair Park, across from the church at 328 East Broadway in Winona.
Chicken dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Tickets for the dinner are $11, and dinners will include a half chicken, potato salad, pickle, bun, and beverage. Hot dog plates will also be available.
Dinner tickets are available for purchase in advance at the church and school offices, at Restored Blessings, or at the ticket booth the day of the event.
Strawberry desserts will also be available for purchase the day of the event.
The Fest will also include children’s activities, fellowship, and fun! The public is invited to attend.
