St. Martin’s 31st Annual Strawberry Fest will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Sinclair Park – located across from St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 328 East Broadway in Winona.
Chicken dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets are $11 for a 1/2 chicken, potato salad, baked beans, bun, and beverage. Hot dog plates will also be available.
Dinner tickets are available for purchase in advance at the church and school offices or at the ticket booth the day of the event.
Strawberry desserts will also be available for purchase on the day of the event.
There will be children’s activities, fellowship, and fun. The public is invited to attend.
