As spring approaches, the decoration removal date is quickly drawing near at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Winona. All decorations, even those in stands or shepherd hooks, monument, crypt or niche vases, must be removed from the cemetery before Monday, April 4, as disposal of remaining items will begin on this date. We are unable to store decorations for you, so please be sure to remove them if you do not want them disposed of. Decorations in stands, shepherd hooks, monument saddles, crypt, niche, and monument vases may be placed on or after Good Friday, April 15.
Memorial Day decorations that are not in urns or on shepherd hooks may be placed on the ground beginning May 20, but must be removed by June 5. Any Memorial Day decorations left on the ground outside of May 20 through June 7 will be disposed of by cemetery staff.
