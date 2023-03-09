As spring approaches, the decoration removal date is quickly drawing near at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Winona. Due to the weather conditions, we are changing the cleanup date to one week before Easter, to allow families more time to complete this. All decorations, even those in stands, shepherd hooks, or monument, crypt, or niche vases, must be removed from the cemetery before Monday, April 3, as disposal of remaining items will begin on this date. We are unable to store decorations for you; please be sure to remove them if you do not want them disposed of. Decorations in stands, shepherd hooks, monument saddles, or crypt, niche, and monument vases may be placed on or after Good Friday, April 7.
Memorial Day decorations that are not in urns or on shepherd hooks may be placed on the ground beginning May 20, but they must be removed before June 5. Any Memorial Day decorations left on the ground outside of May 20 through June 5 will be disposed of by cemetery staff.
