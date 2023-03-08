St. Mary’s Parish (1303 West Broadway in Winona) will host three fish fries on March 17 (with Luck of the Irish evening), March 24, and March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. in Marian Hall.
There is contactless pickup from your vehicle in the east parking lot with presale tickets only.
The cost for each fish fry is $14 for batter-fried or broiled cod (half-pound serving), dinner roll, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, coffee, and milk.
Tickets are available at the St. Mary’s Parish office and at the door with carryout or dine-in options.
