St. Mary’s Parish in Winona will host three Lenten fish fries on March 4, March 18 (with Luck of the Irish evening), and April 1 from 4:30-7 p.m.
There will be contactless pick up from your vehicle in the east parking lot with pre-sale tickets only.
The cost $11 for batter-fried or broiled cod (1/2 pound serving), dinner roll, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, coffee, and milk.
Tickets are available after Masses at St. Mary’s Parish office and at the door. Pre-sales encouraged, carry out or dine-in available.
