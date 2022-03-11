The Luck of the Irish event at St. Mary’s Parish in Winona will be held on Friday, March 18, from 4:30-7 p.m.
The event includes a fish fry, silent auction, and raffle drawing in Marian Hall. The fish fry includes batter-fried or broiled fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and a beverage. Dine-in or take-out dinners are available for $11. The raffle drawing will take place at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!
