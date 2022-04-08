St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona invites you and your loved ones to celebrate the Holy Week Liturgies with us. Holy Thursday (Mass of the Lord's Supper) on April 14 will be at 7 p.m. Good Friday (Passion of the Lord) on April 15 is at 1 p.m. Holy Saturday (The Easter Vigil) on April 16 is at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday on April 17 includes Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. See the parish website at www.stmaryswinona.org for more information and livestreamed liturgies.
