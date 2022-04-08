During this time of physical and economic anxiety, the Easter message shines with hope and victory. St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church offers you the joy and comfort of that message. Join us for Easter worship at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Easter breakfast will be served between Sunday services. The church is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. More information is available at 507-452-2085 or www.facebook.com/stmatthewswinona.