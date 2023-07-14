The community is invited to a free garage sale in St. Matthew’s school gym on Saturday, July 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Matthew’s is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. The gym entrance is on High Street.
Latest News
- Charity Golf Outing benefits community organizations
- St. Matthew’s free garage sale July 29
- Ecumenical unity service in Winona July 30
- Pickwick Fire chicken-que fundraiser July 22
- Corps, Wabasha to sign agreement to manage river sand
- Strategic Farming: Corn development and soybean pests
- Master Gardeners Garden Tour July 29
- Winona Noon Lions host DAC and ORC picnic
Most Popular
Articles
- MSC SE students win manufacturing championship, $100K prize
- WSHS principal, district part ways
- Long-awaited trail work underway
- Winona boy national champ in 12U wrestling
- Police blotter
- Police blotter
- Lewiston man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse material
- Winona reassesses plan for school buildings
- Lewiston man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse material
- McRae, Tracy (Cummings)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.