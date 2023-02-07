There will be a Kindergarten Adventure Day at St. Matthew’s School on February 17 and 20 from 9-11:30 a.m. Come see what St. Matthew’s has to offer. Parents are welcome. There will be activities and a snack. Call 507-454-3083, or email the office to register, smoffice@stmatthewswinona.org.
Latest News
- Ridgeway students benefit from YMCA swim lessons
- St. Matthew’s Kindergarten Adventure Day Feb. 17, 20
- Winona Friendship Center programming
- Winona Dakota Unity Alliance annual meeting Feb. 16
- Meetings
- Pelowski awarded Friend of MN Newspapers honor
- Explosions reported in fire at Goodview welding supply shop
- Steamboat Days seeking 2023 Harbormaster nominations
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD officer charged with domestic assault
- Police blotter
- Hwy. dedication honors MIA soldier
- Police blotter
- Prairie Island drafts welcome center plans
- Viking View: Purple soul-searching
- Losinski, Judy Mae
- Winona boxer wins Wisconsin bout
- Explosions reported in fire at Goodview welding supply shop
- Packer Perspective: In with the new, out with the old
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.