For the month of December, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church (WELS) and Pastor Winfried Schroeder and Pastor Doug Westenberg will host Saturday evening worship at 6 p.m., Sunday worship at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Bible study at 9:15 a.m.
There will be a midweek Advent service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15. A candlelight service will be held Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. with a meal following. Christmas Eve worship is on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
There will be Christmas Day worship on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. and New Year’s Eve worship on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
St. Matthew’s is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. More information is available at www.stmatthewswinona.org, www.facebook.com/stmatthewswinona, and 507-452-2085.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.