Turner family

Submitted photo

 

St. Matthew’s welcomes Paster Wade Turner and his family — from left to right, Pastor Turner, his wife, Emma, their daughters, Alice and Naomi, and their son, Luke.

by PASTOR WADE TURNER

 

Recently, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and School welcomed me as their new pastor. I have had an interesting journey to come to Winona, which shows that God has a very interesting way of working things out for us sometimes. If you’d have told me in high school that as an adult, I’d love living in Minnesota, I would have thought you were out of your mind, because Winona is a long way from my hometown of Morehead City, N.C.

To make my story even more interesting, I did not even grow up Lutheran. Instead, I was raised as a Baptist, so it was quite a change for me to become Lutheran. It wasn’t until I was 26 years old that, upon more in-depth study of Scripture, the Holy Spirit brought me to the truths of the Book of Concord, and I converted to the Lutheran faith. There were many hurdles and teachings that I had to wrestle with before professing the Lutheran faith. I had to seriously rethink what the Bible really taught about things, such as Baptism, the Lord’s Supper, conversion, and the fallen nature of man. Spiritually, I was struggling with doubt and whether or not I truly believed, because I didn’t have a “conversion experience.” Imagine the relief I felt when, upon studying the Bible more, I saw that conversion was God’s work and not mine. Or how much joy I found when I discovered what Baptism really is — a blessed Sacrament that washes away our sins, gives us faith, and unites us to Christ.

I was so inspired by becoming Lutheran that I wanted to share this beautiful faith with everyone. So in 2006, I attended Concordia Theological Seminary and earned my Master’s of Divinity. Upon graduation, I served churches in Indiana and Michigan. I still wrestled and struggled with some teachings of the Bible, and in 2016, after study of Scripture and much prayer and deliberation, I joined the WELS for doctrinal reasons. Upon completing the colloquy program, which was the way pastors from other church bodies were certified to serve in the WELS, I served a congregation in Frankenmuth, Mich. On my youngest daughter’s birthday in 2022, I received the call to serve at St. Matthew’s. I was installed on August 21, 2022, and have been serving here ever since. I love being involved with the school and love getting to know the Winona community.

I am married to my wonderful wife, Emma (nee Vanderbeck), who was born and raised in Sturgis, Mich. We are the proud parents of our son, Luke, 16, who will be a junior at Luther High School; our daughter, Naomi, 14, who will be in the eighth grade at St. Matthew’s; and our youngest daughter, Alice, 3, who will be attending five-day pre-K. Our family loves our new home of Winona and look forward to being a part of the community for years to come. And my door is always open to anyone who has questions about God and what it means to be a follower of Christ.