by PASTOR WADE TURNER
Recently, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and School welcomed me as their new pastor. I have had an interesting journey to come to Winona, which shows that God has a very interesting way of working things out for us sometimes. If you’d have told me in high school that as an adult, I’d love living in Minnesota, I would have thought you were out of your mind, because Winona is a long way from my hometown of Morehead City, N.C.
To make my story even more interesting, I did not even grow up Lutheran. Instead, I was raised as a Baptist, so it was quite a change for me to become Lutheran. It wasn’t until I was 26 years old that, upon more in-depth study of Scripture, the Holy Spirit brought me to the truths of the Book of Concord, and I converted to the Lutheran faith. There were many hurdles and teachings that I had to wrestle with before professing the Lutheran faith. I had to seriously rethink what the Bible really taught about things, such as Baptism, the Lord’s Supper, conversion, and the fallen nature of man. Spiritually, I was struggling with doubt and whether or not I truly believed, because I didn’t have a “conversion experience.” Imagine the relief I felt when, upon studying the Bible more, I saw that conversion was God’s work and not mine. Or how much joy I found when I discovered what Baptism really is — a blessed Sacrament that washes away our sins, gives us faith, and unites us to Christ.
I was so inspired by becoming Lutheran that I wanted to share this beautiful faith with everyone. So in 2006, I attended Concordia Theological Seminary and earned my Master’s of Divinity. Upon graduation, I served churches in Indiana and Michigan. I still wrestled and struggled with some teachings of the Bible, and in 2016, after study of Scripture and much prayer and deliberation, I joined the WELS for doctrinal reasons. Upon completing the colloquy program, which was the way pastors from other church bodies were certified to serve in the WELS, I served a congregation in Frankenmuth, Mich. On my youngest daughter’s birthday in 2022, I received the call to serve at St. Matthew’s. I was installed on August 21, 2022, and have been serving here ever since. I love being involved with the school and love getting to know the Winona community.
I am married to my wonderful wife, Emma (nee Vanderbeck), who was born and raised in Sturgis, Mich. We are the proud parents of our son, Luke, 16, who will be a junior at Luther High School; our daughter, Naomi, 14, who will be in the eighth grade at St. Matthew’s; and our youngest daughter, Alice, 3, who will be attending five-day pre-K. Our family loves our new home of Winona and look forward to being a part of the community for years to come. And my door is always open to anyone who has questions about God and what it means to be a follower of Christ.
