St. Matthew’s President’s Education Awards 

Submitted Photo

Pictured from left to right are Brayden Novakoski, Autumn Suffrins, Isabel Bohme, and Hannah Benter. Recently, these eighth-grade students from St. Matthew’s Lutheran School earned the 2022 President’s Education Award. This award is given to students who have maintained an A- or better grade point average throughout the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.