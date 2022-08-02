St. Michael’s Lutheran Church will be showing the movie “Finding Nemo” on Friday, August 12, in their upper parking lot. The movie will start at approximately 8:45 p.m. This is a free event, open to the community. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Popcorn and refreshments will be provided. St. Michael’s is located at 38 South Hill Street in Fountain City.
