St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City will be hosting Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Fountain City Park and is open to anyone who is preschool age through sixth grade. Join us for “A Ticket to Adventure.” Please register by calling 608-687-3281.
