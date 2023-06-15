St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Lewiston challenged itself to gather enough food to cover their altar and then donate that food to local food shelves. Knowing that hundreds of people use our local food shelves (in Winona, Rushford, and St. Charles) each month, the church members felt called into action to lend a hand to those that are experiencing hunger and have depleted resources to purchase food.
For the second annual “Bury the Altar” giving project, the congregation brought in multiple bags of food and donated money so that the youth could have a night out shopping for others. The challenge was to reach a goal of 1,000 pounds of food and bury the altar. The church is proud to say it made it! In addition, the congregation challenged themselves to raise $500 as a donation to the food shelves, understanding that often cash donations can be used at a better rate for food purchases by the food shelves themselves. They raised $630! “The same table where God gives us communion has become a table for the community. When you know the love of Jesus, you get to share it!” says Pastor David Buco.
For more information, please contact St. Paul’s Church at stpaullewiston@gmail.com or call 507-523-2643. All are welcome!
