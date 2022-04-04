The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 78 Minnesota farms as 2022 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
The 2022 Century Farm in Winona County include:
- Altura - Kobler Farm, since 1922
- Lewiston - Baer Farms, since 1920
- Utica - Baer Family Farms, since 1920.
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.
