From: MN Dept. of Human Services
Thirteen organizations across Minnesota will have resources to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, promote early diagnosis, and connect caregivers to resources, thanks to new grants from the Minnesota Board on Aging.
“These grants are strategic investments that can make huge impacts for these organizations and the people they serve,” said Maureen Schneider, interim chair of the Minnesota Board on Aging. “For small organizations doing the important work to fight Alzheimer’s and related dementias, this kind of funding can make the difference between keeping or losing a program or staff position.”
The board is issuing $750,000 in grants to the organizations, including the Winona Friendship Center in Winona, which will receive $10,557 to develop a free, weekly community health clinic in partnership with Bridges Health/Winona State University. The clinic will offer accessible access to cognitive and hearing screenings for people aged 50 and older who may be uninsured, underinsured, undocumented, or otherwise distrustful of mainstream medical providers.
