All are welcome to attend an inspiring Stations of the Cross, which invites us to consider Jesus' trial and crucifixion through the lens of current events.
We will meet from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Windom Park in Winona. In case of inclement weather, please meet three blocks west at First Congregational Church at 161 West Broadway Street. For questions, please contact Pastor Danielle Bartz at pastordanielle@winonaucc.org or 507-452-4829.
