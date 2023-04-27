From: Gundersen Health System
As area communities are dealing with spring flooding, residents will soon begin cleaning up water damage in their homes and on their property. Gundersen Health System offers the following general information and safety measures for cleaning up flooded areas.
Food and water safety during floods
The safe availability of drinking water and food due to power outages are additional things to consider after a flood. Contact your local health department if concerned about well water safety. (Bottled water should be used until the safety of the well can be established.) Individuals should properly discard any food items that have spoiled. As a general rule, if there is any doubt, throw the food out. For additional information on well water recommendations, visit epa.gov/safewater.
Flood cleanup resources
As a general rule, items flooded in indoor environments and wet from 48 to 72 hours should be removed and discarded. The type of water intrusion also plays a role; however, most flooding requires removal and discarding of wet materials. For information regarding flood cleanup recommendations, go to redcross.org or cdc.gov, or call Great Rivers 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255.
Tetanus boosters and floods
Area Gundersen clinics will administer tetanus (Tdap) boosters as needed for patients coming in for injury evaluation.
“If individuals have a regular provider and would like to know their tetanus status prior to working in flooded areas, they can get it,” says Megan Meller, infection control specialist for Gundersen Health System.
“A quick check of immunization records is a good idea anyway, and your MyCare account is one way to quickly do that. Otherwise, contacting your primary care provider is a way to make sure you are updated with all immunizations.”
For those with an injury related to flood cleanup who have not had a tetanus booster within the last five years, administer a dose of tetanus as soon as possible, generally within 72 hours of the injury.
