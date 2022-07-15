Listed are the winners of the Winona Steamboat Days 2022 Button Card Drawing. Prize notifications are mailed to winners. Thank you to everyone who purchased a Steamboat Days button this year. When you buy a Steamboat Days button, you help support fun free activities for Steamboat Days, such as the Grande Parade, stunt dog shows, and fireworks. The Steamboat Days Festival Committee sends a big thank you to all the businesses that donated prizes for the Button Card this year. Steamboat Days will be held June 14-18, 2023.
The 2022 Button Card winners are:
· $300 gift certificate from Holtan’s Jewelry and Gift — Ron Jensen
· Winona Tour Boat (four adult tickets) — Brian Albrecht
· Winona Tour Boat (four adult tickets) — Karen Pellowski
· Two Storm Creek jackets from Xcel Images — Richard Rusert
· $100 off a weekend stay at Scrappin’ on the Ranch — Marie Knopick
· $25 gift certificate for Rocco’s — Melanie Murphy
· $25 gift certificate from Lakeview Drive Inn — Ray Cenfield
· $60 gift certificate to Muddled Thyme — Becky Merchlewitz
· $30 gift certificate for Gerard’s Small Engine Repair — DeeDee Brinkman
· $50 gift certificate for Whalen’s at Westfield — Sam Kapala
· Cone Chiropractic pillow — Chris Hanson
· $25 gift certificate to Bronk’s Gardens — Leo Blaskowski
· $25 gift certificate for Downtown Meat Market — Scott Paetzel
· $25 gift card from the Downtown Meat Market — Bill Ford
· Watkins gift basket — Ruth Abraham
· $45 in gift certificates and T-shirt from the Golden Frog — Sue Albright
· $50 in gift certificates from Erbert and Gerbert’s — John Conway
· $50 in gift certificates from Erbert and Gerbert’s — Jerome Gardner
· $50 in gift certificates from Erbert and Gerbert’s — Sandy Fenske
· $50 in gift certificates from Erbert and Gerbert’s — Charlie Casperson
· $50 gift certificates from Twin Bluffs — Sharon Brown
· $50 gift certificate from The Black Horse — Kevin Kearney
· $30 in gift certificates from Blue Heron Coffeehouse — Andrea Murphy
· $20 in gift certificates from Nate & Ally’s — Adam Shepherd
· $25 gift certificate from Heirloom Seasonal Bistro — Jeonnghee O
· $50 gift certificate from Heirloom Seasonal Bistro — Ashley Seppa
· $50 gift certificate from Hwy 61 Liquor — Brittany Anderson
· $50 gift certificate from Hwy 61 Liquor — Nicole Smelsek
· $50 gift certificate from Hwy 61 Liquor — Scott Buege
· $25 gift certificate from Sliced — Sam Cada
· $25 gift certificate from Backwater BBQ — Catie Pierce
· 18 holes of golf with cart for four people — Kelly Mosher
· Gift items from Heart’s Desire — Meghan Manor
· Wine cooler and items from Heart’s Desire — Barb Masyga
· Beatles puzzle from Hal Leonard and Watkins baking pack — Kristy Steinfeldt
· Handcrafted purse from Mandy B. Flesch — Andrea Rutkowski
· Seal N’ Shred bags from Winona ORC — Paule Ehmcke
· One-month membership to YMCA, $25 gift card to Lakeview Drive-Inn, and two Winona sweatshirts from Excel Images — Drake Pozanc
· Spa basket from Suola Spa — Alisha Eichman
